WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant early Thursday morning where they seized weapons, fentanyl and meth with an estimated street value of $26,240.

Members of the Chatham-Kent police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team carried out the search at a McDonald Line residence in Chatham-Kent.

A search of the property recovered the following items:

Around 59.6 grams of suspected fentanyl

Around grams of suspected methamphetamine

Two rifles

Two pellet guns

$2,105 Canadian currency

Stolen ATV

$2700 worth of contraband cigarettes

The estimated street value of the drugs is $26,240.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 62-year-old man who are facing a combined 18 charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession as well as possession of property obtained by crime in relation to the stolen ATV.