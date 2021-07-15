Advertisement
Police seize drugs, rifles, stolen property during search in Chatham-Kent
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 2:09PM EDT
File Photo
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant early Thursday morning where they seized weapons, fentanyl and meth with an estimated street value of $26,240.
Members of the Chatham-Kent police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team carried out the search at a McDonald Line residence in Chatham-Kent.
A search of the property recovered the following items:
- Around 59.6 grams of suspected fentanyl
- Around grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Two rifles
- Two pellet guns
- $2,105 Canadian currency
- Stolen ATV
- $2700 worth of contraband cigarettes
The estimated street value of the drugs is $26,240.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 62-year-old man who are facing a combined 18 charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession as well as possession of property obtained by crime in relation to the stolen ATV.