WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant early Thursday morning where they seized weapons, fentanyl and meth with an estimated street value of $26,240.

Members of the Chatham-Kent police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team carried out the search at a McDonald Line residence in Chatham-Kent.

A search of the property recovered the following items:

  • Around 59.6 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • Around grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • Two rifles
  • Two pellet guns
  • $2,105 Canadian currency
  • Stolen ATV
  • $2700 worth of contraband cigarettes

The estimated street value of the drugs is $26,240.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 62-year-old man who are facing a combined 18 charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession as well as possession of property obtained by crime in relation to the stolen ATV.