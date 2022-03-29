Police seize 93g of cocaine in Chatham drug bust

Two people are facing charges after police found 93g of cocaine while executing a search warrant in Chatham.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit along with the Tactics and Rescue Team, Emergency Response Team and the K9 unit searched a home in the 2400 block of Talbot Trail on Saturday, March 12 where about $12,400 worth of drugs and other items were seized.

Police say officers found more than 93g of cocaine, Canadian cash, a vehicle, six cellphones and five digital scales, all seized by officers.

Earl Alexander Wynter, 45, of Missisauga and Nancy Heide, 35, of Leamington are each facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.