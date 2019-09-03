

The investigation continues after a man died in a crash on Walker Road.

Officers were called to a report of an injury motor vehicle collision in the 1700 block of Walker Road On Saturday Aug. 31 around 2 a.m.

Officers attended and determined there had been a collision between a blue Chevrolet Cruz and a black Jeep Cherokee.

The Cruz was located off the roadway on its side and it has collided with a building.

A lone adult male driver was located inside the Cruz and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the Cherokee was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say shortly after arriving at hospital, the driver of the Cruz was pronounced dead.

Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene as a fatal motor vehicle investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.