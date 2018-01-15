

CTV Windsor





Union leaders representing 130 people at Windsor call centre say their members are out of work following the announcement it will close.

The Freedom Mobile call centre on Windsor Avenue was in the news after a contract was ratified in September, averting a lockout.

However the president of the United Steelworkers Union says they've received word from Shaw Communications the Windsor operation is moving to Victoria B.C.

Lee Riggs says the company has taken an antagonistic stance against the organizing efforts of employees - with the median hourly pay at the Windsor unit coming in below $14 an hour.

A spokesperson with Shaw says the decision is a result of continued efforts by Shaw to consolidate freedom mobile - after acquiring the cell company about two years ago.

Chethan Lakshman says Shaw is grateful for the contributions of the Windsor employees and they’ll receive a severance package exceeding requirements when the centre closes on March 28.