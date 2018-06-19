

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a fight on the riverfront that involved a shovel and a knife.

Officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue on Sunday around 12:30 a.m.

Police arrived on scene and learned the fight moved to across Riverside Drive West into a nearby parking lot.

Officers found two males who sustained serious injuries as a result of an altercation with another group of people at the riverfront.

They were both transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation officers learned that two male suspects exited a vehicle, one armed with a shovel and the other with a knife, and an altercation occurred between the group.

Police believe this was not a random act.

Investigators believe there are other witnesses who left the area after the incident but haven't spoken to police and they are encouraged to call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.