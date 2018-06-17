

Windsor police responded to several fights Saturday night in the downtown area.

On top of dealing with the hot and humid night that had officials warning people to stay cool, police also had to deal with the fights.

Police say there were no major injuries, though.

They are still investigating a stabbing in the city early Saturday outside police headquarters, where officers found a man with injuries to his head and hand.

Police have identified one suspect and are searching for two others.