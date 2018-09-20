

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of a stolen truck.

Police say unknown suspect(s) stole a red 2002 Mazda pick-up truck from a residence on Victoria Street sometime overnight on Wednesday.

The truck has a Humboldt Broncos sticker in the rear window on the left side.

It was last seen with Ontario licence plates 144 0MH.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #84994. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.