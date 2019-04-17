Suspect released after shots fired near AM800 CKLW studios
Windsor police are on scene after reports of shots fired near the AM800 CKLW studios in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 9:08AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 11:03PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired near the AM800 CKLW studios.
Officers responded to the area of Dufferin Place and Ellis Street East for a report of shots fired on Tuesday at 10:15 p.m.
It was determined that two adults were seated inside a parked vehicle when multiple shots were fired at their vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Initial indication was that a suspect fled the area in a motor vehicle.
The scene was contained and later processed by the Forensic Identification Unit.
Patrol officers initially arrested an adult suspect, however that person has since been released with no charges.
The investigation is in its initial stages.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
