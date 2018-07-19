

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a window AC Unit was stolen from a store on Wyandotte Street East.

The property crimes unit is investigating a theft which occurred at a business in the 8100 block of Wyandotte Steet East.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store on June 18, around 4:10 p.m.

He allegedly selected a window AC unit and left the store without paying for the item.

He was last seen driving away in an older model minivan which was light in colour.

Police are requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect. Please review the picture of the alleged suspect below and call us with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.