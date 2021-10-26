Police seek men related to thefts from Chatham businesses

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men and a vehicle related to business thefts.

Police say two separate thefts took place from local businesses in Chatham yesterday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jeremy Weedon at jeremyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87345. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.