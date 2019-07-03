One person taken to hospital after 'violent stabbing' in Walkerville
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:33PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 10:54PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a report of a "violent stabbing" in Walkerville.
Windsor police were called to the 800 block of Lincoln Road at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday and taped off a home as part of an investigation.
Police say officers discovered a person with life-threatening injuries.
The person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Police confirm with CTV News they are looking for a suspect, but insist there is no threat to public safety.
Officers were also canvassing the neighborhood for clues on Wednesday.
The stabbing investigation happened on the same day as officers responded to two different weapons investigations in two different neighbourhoods.
It’s also the same day police released details on second degree murder charges against two parents in the death of their baby.