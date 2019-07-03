

CTV Windsor





One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a report of a "violent stabbing" in Walkerville.

Windsor police were called to the 800 block of Lincoln Road at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday and taped off a home as part of an investigation.

Police say officers discovered a person with life-threatening injuries.

The person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police confirm with CTV News they are looking for a suspect, but insist there is no threat to public safety.

Officers were also canvassing the neighborhood for clues on Wednesday.

Officers investigating a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of Lincoln Rd. - Matter remains under investigation. Further info anticipated tomorrow. Case 19-69320 ^TN 12383 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) July 3, 2019

The stabbing investigation happened on the same day as officers responded to two different weapons investigations in two different neighbourhoods.

It’s also the same day police released details on second degree murder charges against two parents in the death of their baby.