WINDSOR -- A woman is in custody after an incident involving a knife.

Windsor police were called to the 200-block of Elliott St. West near Dougall Ave just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Few details are known at this time, but police say a female suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.