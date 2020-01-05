Woman in custody following downtown knife incident
CTV Windsor Published Sunday, January 5, 2020 10:53AM EST
File
WINDSOR -- A woman is in custody after an incident involving a knife.
Windsor police were called to the 200-block of Elliott St. West near Dougall Ave just after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Few details are known at this time, but police say a female suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.