Police release photo of robbery suspect
Police released these two images of a robbery suspect from January 14, 2018 in Windsor.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 6:12AM EST
Windsor police are hoping a newly released image of a robbery suspect will help lead to an arrest.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday January 14 a entered a in the 2300-block of Walker Rd., south armed with a knife with his face covered with clothing.
After managing to get an unknown amount of cash he fled and was last seen running in a northeast direction.
Police say a suspicious newer model white Dodge Ram pickup seen in the area may be involved.
The suspect is a male white, 18-25 years old, 5'7, 150lbs, short brown hair, wearing a purple touque over his face, dark winter pants, dark jacket, and rubber winter boots.