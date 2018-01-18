Windsor police are hoping a newly released image of a robbery suspect will help lead to an arrest.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday January 14 a entered a in the 2300-block of Walker Rd., south armed with a knife with his face covered with clothing.

After managing to get an unknown amount of cash he fled and was last seen running in a northeast direction.

Police say a suspicious newer model white Dodge Ram pickup seen in the area may be involved.

The suspect is a male white, 18-25 years old, 5'7, 150lbs, short brown hair, wearing a purple touque over his face, dark winter pants, dark jacket, and rubber winter boots.