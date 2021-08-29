LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire have located and recovered the body of a 25-year-old swimmer who was reported missing in Lake Erie, Saturday.

The deseased has been identified as Yuriy Zhlobitskyy of Barrie Ontario.

Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire were searching the waters of Lake Erie after calls of a male had fallen off an inflatable raft and failed to re-surface.

Officers responded to Rondeau Provincial Park at 1:40 pm Saturday.

A post mortem examination will take place in London Monday afternoon.

With files from Stefanie Masotti