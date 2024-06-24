WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police looking to return stolen power tools to owners

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Essex County OPP are looking to reunite victims of theft with their stolen power tools following an arrest.

    On the afternoon of May 29, a search warrant was executed on a vehicle in Kingsville. Officers recovered a handheld bar code scanner from a retail store, power tools, and other items.

    A 46-year-old man of Leamington has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    Police are looking to return the power tools back to whom they belong. Victims of a break and enter between May 26 and May 28 are asked to contact Det. Const. Jamie Darling at 519-723-2491 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Proof of ownership will be required.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News