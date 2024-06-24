Police looking to return stolen power tools to owners

Essex County OPP are looking to reunite victims of theft with their stolen power tools following an arrest.

On the afternoon of May 29, a search warrant was executed on a vehicle in Kingsville. Officers recovered a handheld bar code scanner from a retail store, power tools, and other items.

A 46-year-old man of Leamington has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police are looking to return the power tools back to whom they belong. Victims of a break and enter between May 26 and May 28 are asked to contact Det. Const. Jamie Darling at 519-723-2491 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Proof of ownership will be required.