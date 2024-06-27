WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Highway 401 reopens after transport truck fire

    A transport truck fire temporarily closed a section of Highway 401 in Lakeshore on Wednesday night. (Source: Unofficial OnLocation/Facebook) A transport truck fire temporarily closed a section of Highway 401 in Lakeshore on Wednesday night. (Source: Unofficial OnLocation/Facebook)
    A transport truck fire temporarily closed a section of Highway 401 in Lakeshore on Wednesday night.

    OPP and firefighters responded to the 401 along around 9:44 p.m., for a report of a transport truck on fire.

    Police say it appears that the trailer, which was carrying produce, caught fire and they had to close a section of the road.

    The highway reopened Thursday morning.

    There were no reported injuries.

