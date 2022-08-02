Police launch animal cruelty investigation after dog found with 'extensive' injuries

Windsor police are investigating a report of animal cruelty after a dog was found hiding under a tree with “extensive injuries” it later succumbed to.

The humane society reached out to police Friday around 9:30 p.m. to report they had picked up an injured dog in the 400 block of Caron Avenue at 4 p.m.

Police say upon investigation, officers learned the owner reported the dog as missing to the humane society at 8 a.m. It is believed the dog went missing from the 500 block of Janette Avenue between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The dog was later found hiding under a tree in the 400 block of Caron Ave. with “extensive injuries.”

Police say the dog was taken to an animal hospital where it succumbed to its injuries.

Major Crimes investigators are asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance video in the area of the 500 block of Janette Ave. between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. or in the 400 block of Caron Ave. between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com