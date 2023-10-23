Police issue warrants for suspects after Vietnamese Buddhist temple break-in

Windsor police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in a break-in and theft at a downtown place of worship.

On Sept. 10, four unknown male suspects arrived in Windsor via Highway 401 in a later-model Infiniti FX35.

The suspects attended a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in the 700 block of Goyeau Street and are pictured on surveillance scouting out the property. Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Police say three of the suspects broke into the temple’s residential apartment and removed a safe, then left the scene in the getaway vehicle driven by the fourth suspect.

Through a collaborative investigation with London, York, Peel and Toronto Police Services, the four males were identified as suspects in numerous break-and-enters at places of worship across Ontario.

As a result, province-wide arrest warrants have been issued for Saveriu Ion, 27, and Florin Sperache, 32.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.