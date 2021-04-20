WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are warning the public of a woman who may be intentionally selling fake gold in exchange for cash.

Officers attended the 800 block of Hall Avenue for a report of a fraud that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday.

It was reported that a woman, driving an older model black Dodge Caravan, approached the victim who was outside and offered a large bag of gold jewelry in exchange for cash.

The woman allegedly said the jewelry was worth a substantial amount of money and was offering it for much less. Police say she advised the victim that she was trying to escape a domestic relationship and required the money. The female had multiple children in the vehicle with her at the time.

The victim accepted the offer and it was later confirmed the jewelry was fake. The victim then contacted police.

The suspect is described as a woman, 30-40 years old, approximately 4'0" - 4'10", chubby build, green eyes, and was wearing a blue hijab, black shirt and blue coat.

The Financial Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have been approached by this women or may have also been victimized to contact police.

Anyone in the area where the incident occurred who has video surveillance cameras is requested to check their footage for possible evidence.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit has some reminders for the public:

You should never exchange money or other items with persons who are not known to you or are confirmed to be from a reputable company.

If something appears too good to be true, it likely is.

Always report suspicious behaviour to police immediately.

If approached by someone trying to sell goods, especially under suspicious circumstances, a description of the vehicle, including the make, model and license plate should be obtained if possible. A description of the occupants should also be obtained and reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4334 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .