Police investigating after human remains found in Amherstburg
Windsor police are leading the investigation, but OPP and Amherstburg police are also on scene in Amherstburg, Ont., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:40AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 2:17PM EDT
The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch is investigating after human remains have been found in a wooded area in Amherstburg.
At about 4 p.m. on Monday, officers located the suspected human remains near the 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road.
Windsor Police Forensic Identification officers attended and examined the scene.
A Coroner attended and confirmed the remains were human.
The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch is the lead investigating unit on this case.
Police say a visible police presence will be seen in and around the area as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Happening now @WindsorPolice taping off property on Conc 8 in Amherstburg after human remains found More to come @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/cPdRhNHMWj— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) September 4, 2018
.@WindsorPolice using a drone to search the woodlot @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/LFVndmc6G0— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) September 4, 2018