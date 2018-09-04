

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch is investigating after human remains have been found in a wooded area in Amherstburg.

At about 4 p.m. on Monday, officers located the suspected human remains near the 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road.

Windsor Police Forensic Identification officers attended and examined the scene.

A Coroner attended and confirmed the remains were human.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch is the lead investigating unit on this case.

Police say a visible police presence will be seen in and around the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.