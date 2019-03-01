

Early morning gunfire at a business in the 1100 block of Wyandotte Street West has Windsor police looking for two suspects.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of a single gunshot and a suspect fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Police converged on the area and contained the scene but no arrests were made. No one was injured.

Investigators say there was a disturbance at a local business where two suspects each brandished what was believed to be a handgun before leaving the business.

The two suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and police do not advise approaching them.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.