    • Police investigate 'potentially hazardous material' in Walkerville, investigation ongoing

    Emergency crews are seen on Niagara Street and Moy Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 5, 2024. (Source: Michael Rainone) Emergency crews are seen on Niagara Street and Moy Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 5, 2024. (Source: Michael Rainone)
    Walkerville residents saw a heavy police presence Monday evening while officers conducted an investigation.

    Police asked residents to avoid the area of Niagara Street and Moy Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation. Witnesses saw more than a dozen emergency vehicles on scene blocking off the area.

    Officials were seen gearing up in hazmat suits to test what appeared to be a 'potentially hazardous material' inside of a Canada Post vehicle.

    Neighbours told CTV News that the Canada Post van was parked at the corner of Niagara Street and Moy Avenue with a postal worker inside.

    Witnesses said that when fire officials arrived, the worker left the vehicle and was hosed down.

    Police said the scene has since been cleared and there is no threat to public safety.

    No injuries were reported.

    No further details are known at this time.

    — With files from CTV News Windsor’s Rich Garton

