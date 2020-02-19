Police investigate possible east Windsor stabbing
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:24AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:53AM EST
WINDSOR -- Windsor police are on the scene of a possible stabbing in the Riverside area.
Officers arrived at the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. for an assault investigation.
Police confirm the incident was between two adults who are known to one another.
Injuries are not life-threatening, say police.
The major crimes branch is still investigating.