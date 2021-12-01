Police investigate collision in Leamington

Windsor, Ont. -

A two-vehicle collision in Leamington is under investigation by Leamington OPP.

Police say around 9:40 a.m. emergency vehicles responded to the crash on County Road 33 at Talbot Road East.

There were no injuries reported as a result.

Police say the intersection had some lane closures to allow officers to conduct the investigation, but all lanes have since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com