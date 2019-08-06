

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have positively identified a body that washed ashore near Lakeview Marina.

The body washed shore near the 9200 block of Riverside Drive East on July 22.

After investigating, the Windsor Police Major Crimes branch says the body is that of a 21-year-old with ties to the Peel Region.

Investigators on the case are extending a thank you to the public for its assistance as information received from the public was valuable in helping to identify the deceased man, who was wearing an identifying pendant.

Police believe the deceased man is the same person that appeared to be swimming in the Peche Island Channel on Friday, July 19 and may have been in need of assistance. The marine unit searched the area extensively but was unable to locate anyone in the water.

The death is not being considered suspicious in nature and no foul play is suspected.