WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police handing out Faraday bags to help prevent auto thefts

    Windsor police issued Faraday bags. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police issued Faraday bags. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.

    Const. Jamie Fummerton from the auto theft unit met with local dealerships this week and dropped off about 100 new Windsor Police Service issued Faraday bags.Const. Jamie Fummerton (right) with Lisa Jones, dealer principal, at Joe Meloche Ford in Windsor. Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

    The bags block electromagnetic fields to prevent your keys from being cloned, and your car from being potentially stolen.

    Members from the auto theft unit are also be on-site distributing free Faraday bags at the “Coffee with a Cop” event at Jerry and Jenny’s Diner at 11256 Tecumseh Road East from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

    For more information regarding auto theft and how to protect yourself, your business, and your loved ones, email autotheft@windsorpolice.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News