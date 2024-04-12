Police handing out Faraday bags to help prevent auto thefts

Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.

Const. Jamie Fummerton from the auto theft unit met with local dealerships this week and dropped off about 100 new Windsor Police Service issued Faraday bags. Const. Jamie Fummerton (right) with Lisa Jones, dealer principal, at Joe Meloche Ford in Windsor. Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

The bags block electromagnetic fields to prevent your keys from being cloned, and your car from being potentially stolen.

Members from the auto theft unit are also be on-site distributing free Faraday bags at the “Coffee with a Cop” event at Jerry and Jenny’s Diner at 11256 Tecumseh Road East from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

For more information regarding auto theft and how to protect yourself, your business, and your loved ones, email autotheft@windsorpolice.ca.