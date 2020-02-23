Police charge man with trafficking after reviving him
Published Sunday, February 23, 2020 11:48AM EST
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police used Narcan Saturday to revive a man found unconscious.
Police responded to the area of Louella Crescent in Chatham around 9:30 a.m.
While reviving the man, police say they found a large quantity of a suspected controlled substance on him.
A 23-year-old Chatham resident is charged with trafficking a controlled substance.