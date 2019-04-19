

CTV Windsor





A Thamesville man is facing charges following an assault on a woman, Chatham-Kent police say.

On Thursday, police were called about a man attending a woman’s residence that was in breach of conditions imposed several months ago.

Police say the 29-year-old man was released with conditions based on domestic-related offences back in July.

This past September police say they arrested the man for breaching those release conditions.

The man was not supposed to communicate with the woman.

On Thursday, police say the man was at the woman’s residence, allegedly breaching his conditions again.

They say he also assaulted the female and stole her phone. Police located the man and arrested him for two counts of breach of recognizance, assault and theft under $5,000.