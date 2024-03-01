Polar Plunge raises over $70,000 for Special Olympics Ontario

It was a chilly evening for a swim in Windsor but the cause was enough to coax hundreds of people into a dip downtown.

Outside of the aquatic centre, the polar plunge raised money for Special Olympics Ontario.

This year, organizers set a $70,000 fundraising goal, counting about $72,000 before the first plunge.

The partnership between St. Clair College and Windsor police has been going strong for 10 years.