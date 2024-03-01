WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Polar Plunge raises over $70,000 for Special Olympics Ontario

    The Polar Plunge in Windsor, in support of Special Olympics Ontario. Feb. 29, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV news Windsor) The Polar Plunge in Windsor, in support of Special Olympics Ontario. Feb. 29, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV news Windsor)
    Share

    It was a chilly evening for a swim in Windsor but the cause was enough to coax hundreds of people into a dip downtown.

    Outside of the aquatic centre, the polar plunge raised money for Special Olympics Ontario.

    This year, organizers set a $70,000 fundraising goal, counting about $72,000 before the first plunge.

    The partnership between St. Clair College and Windsor police has been going strong for 10 years.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News