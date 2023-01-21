Point Pelee reopens to visitors
Visitors can return to Point Pelee National Park after its gates reopened to the public Saturday morning.
Daily winter hours of 7 a.m. to sunset have resumed after Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation completed a deer cull to reduce the population of white-tailed deer in the park.
According to the Parks Canada website, a healthy and balanced environment in Point Pelee National Park would ideally support 24 to 32 deer.
Before the park closed on Jan. 5, officials said there were twice as many deer than the ecosystem could handle, noting a lack of natural predators such as wolves, bears and cougars allowed the deer to eat plants faster than they can regenerate.
The deer reduction activity is part of the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'Nothing to announce today': Trudeau on whether Canada will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Why one of Canada's most popular national parks is clamping down on tourism traffic
As scores of tourists overcrowd one of Canada's most popular national parks, Parks Canada is setting new rules to preserve the site's environmental gems while still allowing visitors.
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
Guelph police warn of fake taxi scam
Guelph police have issued a warning after two people had their debit cards stolen in what investigators believe is a fake taxi scam.
London
-
A fresh start: Ukrainian refugees open café in Strathroy
One year ago, Mykola Biloval and his wife Iryna could have never imagined a life in Strathroy, Ont. Yet today, they call the southwestern Ontario community their adopted home after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
-
Significant snowfall expected in London, Ont. this Wednesday
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Highway 401 reopens after 'Significant Fuel Spill'
An 11-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
-
Serious tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Police closed a section of Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte shortly after 6:30 Monday morning for a serious collision involving a tractor-trailer.
-
Young driver nabbed speeding 197km/h in Innisfil
A young driver won't be getting behind the wheel for the next month after being accused of speeding more than double the posted limit in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
Ottawa
-
Stopped Ottawa LRT train causes delays
A stopped LRT train caused delays for commuters on the Confederation Line on Monday.
-
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M. | Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Toronto
-
Timeline of when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit
Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.
-
Uninsured G1 driver allegedly behind Highway 401 crash that injured 4 people
A G1 driver operating a vehicle without insurance was behind the wheel for a collision that injured four people on Highway 401, police say.
-
What Ontario employees working from home need to know about time theft
Experts are warning that electronic tracking and monitoring of remote employees in Ontario could be used by companies as evidence of time theft.
Montreal
-
Montreal man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews
A Quebec court judge Monday found a 36-year-old man Montreal man guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Atlantic
-
Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect
Another messy mix of weather closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Winnipeg
-
Millennium Library reopens with new security features
After being closed for more than a month, the Millennium Library in Downtown Winnipeg has reopened for all services with changes in place to address patron safety.
-
Manitoba premier hints at financial aid, budget consultations float more tax cuts
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation.
-
'Cautiously optimistic': Children’s doctor hopeful RSV cases will plateau amid hectic flu season
The children’s emergency room in Winnipeg continues to grapple with an onslaught of young patients battling flu and RSV, but health-care officials are optimistic cases could plateau soon.
Calgary
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
-
Baby, rescued from Lethbridge, Alta., home, remains in hospital
Lethbridge police say a six-week-old baby girl who was found in critical condition inside a north-end home last week remains in hospital in Calgary.
-
Province to reduce surgical wait times in Calgary through chartered facilities
The province say thousands of Albertans will have greater access to publicly-funded orthopedic surgeries through the use of chartered surgical facilities in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Residential parking ban to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
Vancouver
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
Message in a bottle found in B.C. inspires international friendship
While it's not unusual for Lisa Amorim to spot wildlife while paddling her kayak, seeing a bottle bobbing about beside her is.
-
5 injured in 2 weekend shootings in Abbotsford, police don't believe they're linked
Abbotsford police are investigating two shootings that took place less than a day apart over the weekend.