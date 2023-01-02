Point Pelee to close temporarily for deer cull

Point Pelee National Park will close for a few weeks beginning Thursday as officials work to cull a population of deer.

Parks Canada and the Caldwell First Nation will be working to reduce the population of white-tailed deer in the park.

According to officials, there are currently about twice as many deer in the park than the ecosystem can handle, and with a lack of natural predators, the animals are apparently eating plants faster than they can regenerate.

The park is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 20.