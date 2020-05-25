WINDSOR, ONT. -- New measures to prevent large gatherings at Windsor’s parks and trails during the COVID-19 pandemic are up for consideration.

On Monday, council will review a report which outlines several steps that could be taken to help maintain physical distancing at city parks to better prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

“With the weather improving, people are increasingly going to be going outdoors to try to be able to get their exercise in, enjoy the nice weather and certainly nobody blames them for that,” said Kieran McKenzie, Ward 9 councillor. “In fact, in some respects, we’re encouraging people to do that.”

The report is in response to a council question posed by McKenzie, which outlines increased signage and education as key tools in guiding the public to observe current health restrictions.

Other recommendations include the creation of one-way trails to limit the amount of cross traffic and better maintain the recommended two-metre spacing between people.

“We want you to enjoy these spaces but, at the same time, we want you to do so in a way that can be safe,” said McKenzie.

However, the report notes just 15 per cent of trails in city parks would be candidates for this looping method, like those at Aspen Lake or Ford Test Track. Most trails in the city are linear systems like those found along Windsor’s waterfront or the Ganatchio Trail.

Trail closures are also up for consideration as is the potential to hire Windsor Police Auxiliary for increased enforcement. The estimated cost to hire more constables is listed in the report as a range of $590 to $1,180 for a five to a ten-hour shift.

The Windsor Police Auxiliary are currently assisting city by-law control by providing three foot-patrol units and one mobile unit per shift to monitor popular parks.

The enforcement task is a tall one though, as the report highlights the city has over 200 parks and 135 kms of trails.

Council holds its regular meeting of council via video conferencing at 1 p.m.