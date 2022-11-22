Planning a trip to Detroit for American Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know

Cars are seen at the border crossing connecting Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI. (Chris Campbell / CTV News) Cars are seen at the border crossing connecting Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI. (Chris Campbell / CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver