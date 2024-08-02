Planet Fitness holding school supply drive in Windsor, Chatham, and Sarnia

WINDSOR
Windsor

    Planet Fitness locations in Windsor, Chatham, and Sarnia are holding a school supply drive until Aug. 9.

    All donations will go to kids in kindergarten to grade 12 at BGC Canada.

    Community members wanting to participate are asked to donate pens and pencils, notebooks, art supplies, backpacks, anything that is useful in a school setting.

    A news release sent out by Planet Fitness outlines parents will spend approximately $874.68 on back to school items this year, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics’ annual survey.

    That is on top of increased costs in every day life.

    “With family finances stressed by everyday cost increases, we hope the school supply donations we receive and distribute to families in the community help alleviate any strain so they can concentrate on the positive excitement of the new school year,” said Adam Willaeys, CEO of Impact Fitness, who runs Planet Fitness.

    Donations will be accepted until Aug. 9 at the following locations:

    Windsor: 4330 Walker Road, 7155 Enterprise Way

    Chatham: 659 Grand Avenue West

    Sarnia: 1330 Exmouth Street

