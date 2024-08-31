Pixel Perfect: Windsor's timeless charm captured through a vintage Game Boy Camera

A Windsor photographer is capturing notable spots in the city through the unique lens of a vintage Game Boy Camera that outputs images with the same resolution as a postage stamp.

Francis Dang is the individual behind the Instagram account known as back2ghost.gb.

"Last year, I started seeing Game Boy photos on my Instagram feed and I thought they were kind of cool," said Dang.

The Game Boy Camera, released by Nintendo in 1998, was a quirky and innovative accessory for the original Game Boy.

It allowed users to take low-resolution, black-and-white photos with a 128 x 112 pixel resolution, making it one of the earliest portable digital cameras.

The device featured simple editing tools, fun mini-games, and the ability to print photos using the Game Boy Printer, adding a playful and creative element to the handheld gaming system.

Francis Dang, seen on Aug. 31, 2024, is shown between two photos he captured of a jazz show at Phog Lounge in downtown Windsor on March 19, 2024. (Source: back2ghost.gb/Instagram)Despite being gifted a Game Boy Color 20 years ago by his cousins in the U.S., Dang didn't start taking photos using the Game Boy Camera attachment until last year.

As years passed by, the handheld had trouble turning on.

"I didn’t actually know what I was going to do with the Game Boy Camera when I bought it. I just thought it might be a fun collector’s thing and it will give me an excuse to actually get this Game Boy Color fixed."

Dang quickly learned the power issue with his Game Boy Color was caused by a malfunctioning power switch area.

"I just had to lace the switch area with isopropyl alcohol and that seemed to do the trick," he said.

The Dari de Lite sign was captured in the Game Boy aesthetic by Francis Dang on April 27, 2024. (Source: back2ghost.gb/Instagram)Since capturing his first photo in August 2023, Dang has been posting Game Boy-aesthetic photos of unique sightings associated with Windsor — images such as the Dari De Lite sign, the Ambassador Bridge, and musical acts at Phog Lounge.

Prices for a new Game Boy Camera can vary, but they generally range from $125 to $230 USD, depending on the condition and the seller.

A used one typically runs between $40 to $55 USD.

Dang added the idea for sharing Game Boy photos of Windsor was inspired by another photographer who shared instant-camera Polaroids of the city.

"So ever since this past March or April, I've been passing out my photos like business cards," he said.