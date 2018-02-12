

CTV Windsor





More than a thousand pigs were saved after a barn fire in the Blenheim area.

Crews from two Chatham-Kent Fire stations were called to a farm at 9170 Old Street Line after 11 a.m. Monday.

Officials say employees noticed flames coming from the roof of the structure and safely used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly cut away portions of the roof and dowsed hot spots to prevent the fire from spreading.

The 1,400 swine inside the operation were saved.

One of the workers was treated on scene by EMS from smoke inhalation.

Damage has been estimated at $20,000, and the cause of the fire has been ruled as accidential.