

CTV Windsor





Four people have been charged after Essex County OPP raided a pot shop in Essex.

Members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant under the Cannabis Act of Canada at Hemp Healthy Farmacy on Talbot Street North.

It is suspected they were selling recreational marijuana.

Police say as a result, a quantity of cash, cannabis and cannabis edibles were seized.

The shop was also raided in July and a quantity of marijuana was seized.

A 36-year-old man and three women were arrested at the scene.

All four individuals are charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

All four have been released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Dec. 17. The investigation is ongoing.

Charged are:

Scott Fletcher, age 36 of Essex

Caitlynn Reid, age 20 of Leamington

Sydnee Sleeman, age 20 of Leamington

Chelsea Stevenson, age 25 of Essex

The OPP is reminding the public that although cannabis laws have recently changed, it remains illegal to purchase cannabis from any other source than a government approved retailer.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.