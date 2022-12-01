Person barricaded inside a house in active police investigation in east Windsor

Windsor police are informing the public about an “active investigation” in the Little River Acres area.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Copperfield Place on Thursday. Police say a person in crisis is currently barricaded inside a house, which has been contained by police.

Case #: #22-112220



Windsor Police Service officers are in the 1300 block of Copperfield Place for an active investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice.



There is no threat to public safety at this time. pic.twitter.com/tqawkbEyey — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 1, 2022

Officers are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

This investigation is not related to the fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 28, say police.