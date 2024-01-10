'People thought I was crazy': Amazon driver spots kangaroo on the loose in Chatham-Kent

If anyone spotted a kangaroo in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, it wasn’t a hallucination.

Chatham-Kent police confirmed a kangaroo was hopping around Reeder’s Line in Howard Township, but it has since been returned to a local zoo.

“In a surprising turn of events, the little kangaroo made a daring escape from the local Aviaries and went on a short-lived adventure,” said police in a news release.

Alexis Prochniki posted pictures of the kangaroo out and about. She says this all unfolded Tuesday morning.

“I deliver Amazon in and around Ridgetown, I was driving down Kenesserie Road to my next drop and I saw what I assumed to be a deer (I see them all the time on my route) but I realized that Deer don't have tiny arms like that haha , I hit the break and backed up..sure enough, it was a Kangaroo!!” she told CTV News.

Kangaroo spotted in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Source: Alexis Prochnicki)

“There was a young vet tech there already. She called the local zoo. A police officer pulled up not long after.”

Prochniki said the animal didn't seem to be stressed, just out for a stroll.

She said she hadn’t heard that the kangaroo had escaped from the zoo before she saw it.

“No, I had no idea! Apparently there is another one missing, a wallaby. I asked a few people in town today if they had caught the other one yet.. people thought I was crazy.”

There was a post on social media about a kangaroo sighting on Wednesday, however OPP confirm that it was the same animal and that individual could face a mischief charge.

Good news for the kangaroo and general public, officers have confirmed the animal was the one captured yesterday in Chatham-Kent. Bad news for the individual who reported this event in #LambtonOPP area, public mischief charges are being considered. ^jb pic.twitter.com/XbboXgBpty — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 10, 2024

She said she sees some strange things on her route, but this was definitely the strangest.

“It was a pretty cool experience, it's not every day that you see a kangaroo in the ditch in Canada,” she added. “The owners at the zoo are fantastic people. I'm sure they are worried sick about the wallaby.”

Police say staff members quickly rounded up the kangaroo and returned it safely to Greenview Aviaries.