Recognize these people? Police seek suspects in theft cases

Windsor police are hoping to identify suspects in outstanding theft cases from local stores.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects pictured in a post on social media

Police say these individuals have all been caught on camera stealing from retail stores within Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.