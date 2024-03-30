Pelee Islander II sets sail ahead of schedule
A couple of days ahead of the usual schedule, the Pelee Islander II is in the water and ready to sail.
According to Pelee Island Mayor Cathy Miller, the vessels usually start sailing April 1, but this year, the Ministry of Transportation agreed to begin the season a little early to accommodate the holiday weekend.
“This is the first time the vessel has started the season at full capacity since 2019,” Miller told CTV News.
Miller went on to say, between COVID-19, staffing issues and drydock in April 2023, the start of the season has been supported by the much smaller and older Pelee Islander.
“Starting the season with full capacity available means construction and large infrastructure projects can get started, heavy equipment can be moved and more people can come and go across the lake,” said Miller.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
Vatican confirms pope will preside over Easter Vigil after he skipped Good Friday at last minute
Pope Francis presided over the Vatican's somber Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, delivering a 10-minute homily and baptizing eight people, a day after suddenly skipping the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum as a health precaution.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
Kitchener
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
-
'Only permanent form of loss prevention': Low-cost pet microchip clinic held in Guelph
The Guelph Humane Society is working to make the process of reuniting pets and owners a much easier task.
-
London
-
Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police
Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.
-
One person recovering from gunshot wound after incident in London
One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident in London Friday night. According to police, officers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash with gun shots fired in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west.
-
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge memorial arena offically closes
Residents in the town of Bracebridge said farewell to its Memorial Arena on Saturday, as it closed permanently.
-
SIU investigation underway in Orillia after incident
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of an anti-riot weapon in Orillia on Friday.
-
Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked going nearly triple the speed limit
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after going almost triple the posted speed limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association's Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
-
-
Safety board releases findings in tragic helicopter death near Wawa last summer
The Transportation Safety Board has released its report into a fatal incident last summer near Wawa where ground crew member who got tangled in a helicopter tow line and died.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
-
Blind River has a new millionaire
A Blind River man has won $1,740,835, the jackpot in March’s 50-50 draw in support of Thunder Bay regional hospital.
-
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Ottawa police warn of Facebook Marketplace fraud
The Ottawa Police Service says its fraud unit has been seeing a rise in the numbers of Marketplace scams.
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
Toronto
-
3 dead, including 1 youth, following Milton crash: police
Three people have died in two-vehicle, Saturday morning crash in Milton, according to police.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
-
Montreal
-
Fire destroys Quebec shrimp processing plant; investigation transferred to police
Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation into an overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in the town of Matane, roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
-
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
-
'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system
Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.
Winnipeg
-
Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train
Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
Mother arrested after infant dies of fentanyl exposure
Winnipeg police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after her son died from being exposed to fentanyl in late 2022.
Edmonton
-
RCMP Major Crimes investigating after man found dead east of Beaumont Friday morning
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
-
Federal Court orders revisions to deal between Ottawa and Métis Nation of Alberta
Ottawa must make changes to a self-government deal it struck with the Métis Nation of Alberta, says a Federal Court ruling.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
-
-
Man stole $4,000 worth of products from B.C. electronics store, police say
Mounties in Golden, B.C., are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in an investigation into a theft in the city.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
-
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
-
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Vancouver
-
Traffic diverted on East Vancouver street for 'police investigation'
Traffic was diverted in East Vancouver Saturday morning for an investigation, the Vancouver Police Department said.
-
2 taken to hospital after Chilliwack trailer fire
Two people were taken to hospital after a travel trailer went up in flames in Chilliwack Saturday morning.
-
Stanley Park Easter Train closed Saturday due to damaged track
Those whose weekend plans included a ride on the Easter iteration of the Stanley Park Train will be disappointed, as the popular attraction is out of service Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Atlantic
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
-
UPEI students fundraising to bring medical help to Ghana
A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to disadvantaged communities a world away, for the third year in a row.
-
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.