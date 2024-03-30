Pelee Islander II sets sail ahead of schedule

A couple of days ahead of the usual schedule, the Pelee Islander II is in the water and ready to sail.

According to Pelee Island Mayor Cathy Miller, the vessels usually start sailing April 1, but this year, the Ministry of Transportation agreed to begin the season a little early to accommodate the holiday weekend.

“This is the first time the vessel has started the season at full capacity since 2019,” Miller told CTV News.

Miller went on to say, between COVID-19, staffing issues and drydock in April 2023, the start of the season has been supported by the much smaller and older Pelee Islander.

“Starting the season with full capacity available means construction and large infrastructure projects can get started, heavy equipment can be moved and more people can come and go across the lake,” said Miller.