One person is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries as they were struck by a transport truck on the 401 in Windsor.

Police say a westbound transport truck struck a pedestrian in the live lane of Highway 401 as the person was crossing the road around 10:50 a.m. Friday. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Emergency personnel were on the scene of the crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Todd Lane for more than an hour. The road has since re-opened.