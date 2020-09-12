WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 23-year-old man from LaSalle died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Lakeshore Thursday night.

Police and EMS were called to Essex County Road 22 east of Manning Road around 10 p.m. Thursday for a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

Michael Dagenais, 23, of LaSalle has died after he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Police had County Road 22 between Manning and Commercial Boulevard closed for several hours as the OPP’s technical collision investigation unit completed the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.