LONDON, ONT -- A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Lakeshore.

Police along with EMS were called to Essex County Road 22 around 10 p.m. for a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

Police quickly closed Essex County Road 22 between Essex County Road 19 and Commercial Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they remain.

Their condition has not been updated as of Friday morning.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and will provide updates as information becomes available.