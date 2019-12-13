WINDSOR -- Windsor police say an elderly man has died after getting hit by a car on Tecumseh Road East.

Officers responded to the collision on Turner Road and Byng Road Thursday morning at 9 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say when they arrived, they saw emergency personnel tending to the elderly male pedestrian. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the white Nissan involved in the collision remained on scene and spoke to officers.

Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The injured pedestrian has died and the case has now been classified as a fatal motor vehicle collision.

It remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.