Elderly man hit by vehicle on Tecumseh Road
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:54AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 12, 2019 10:36AM EST
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- An elderly man has been taken to hospital after getting hit by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East.
Windsor police closed the road between Turner Road and Byng Road Thursday morning.
Officers say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and he is in serious condition.
Police say it is an active investigation.
The public is asked to avoid the area.