Peace fountain replacement options under consideration

    The Peace Fountain is out of the water in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
    Windsor city council deferred a decision on what to replace the peace fountain with and at least one former labour giant is glad.

    Ken Lewenza, the former president of the Canadian Auto Workers union wants to see consultation with Windsor's labour community and the Brooks family.

    The fountain was named after Charles Brooks, the president of Local 444 who was shot and killed at the union hall by a fired Chrysler worker.

    Council is discussing two replacement options the first is a like-for-like floating fountain with a 2-year-old estimate of $7 to 8 million.

    The second option is a land based fountain which in 2022 was estimated to cost between $8 and $9.5-million.

    The city was originally looking for a fountain that would operate on the water both summer and winter so it wouldn't have to be removed in the colder months, but vendors say that would be complex and very expensive.

    Lewenza believes council needs to maintain the legacy of the fountain and consultation should not slow down the project much.

