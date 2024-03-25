Parks Canada signs agreement with Caldwell First Nation to explore 'shared governance' of Windsor, Ont.’s proposed national urban park
Parks Canada has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Caldwell First Nation to explore "shared governance" of Windsor's proposed national urban park.
Caldwell called the signing of the MOU a "significant achievement" which gives members an opportunity to "have a voice in the protection and management of the cultural and natural heritage" of the urban park.
The proposed space would unite Ojibway Park in Windsor's west end with nearby green space to combine around 360 hectares of land into one national urban park.
The signing took place more than 60 kilometres away at Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ont.
"Caldwell First Nation inhabited this park. Our homes were burned out and we were asked to leave. So we did," said Caldwell First Nation Chief Mary Duckworth, referring to the Canadian government as "the settler people."
She added, "So they now have a decision to make. Do I go down this road the way I've been going or do I go down this road of shared responsibility...instead of going back to what's got us into a place where we're concerned about our environment?"
A memorandum of understanding establishes a public statement of cooperation between two parties but is not considered a legally-binding agreement.
Despite that, Caldwell said she has no concerns about the federal government pulling back on the goals outlined in the MOU: to explore opportunities for First Nation-led conservation, park operations and wildlife management.
"I don’t have any worries about that at all. We've spent two years talking about what it could look like and what needs to happen on both sides so I’m not even worried," she said.
Caroline Macintosh of Parks Canada added the federal government has established a "30 by 30" agenda to create 10 new national parks, 10 new marine conservation areas and 15 new urban parks by 2030.
"As we work forward on all of those, we’re working in collaboration First Nations and Indigenous partners across the country," said Macintosh.
Windsor West MP Brian Masse said his private member's bill to legally establish the proposed urban park is still awaiting senate approval.
"Hopefully, we'll have more specifics in terms of timelines very soon," said Masse.
There is also no clear timeline on when Windsor's proposed national park will be designated.
"We've still got to work through a lot of details," said Macintosh. "Like the clearly-defined boundary of the park, the agreements with the municipality and the province, about how the existing lands will be managed as well."
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Breslau residents pushing back against proposed 96 unit development in quiet neighbourhood
A group of residents in Breslau have filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal, hoping to halt a proposed development on their street.
-
Six college students displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.
London
-
Jury hears vehicle involved in crash that killed young girl was mechanically sound
A London, Ont. jury heard that days after the crash that killed a young girl in November of 2021, the Honda CRV involved in the collision was examined by police, Transport Canada and John Palumbo, a technician with Honda Canada.
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
-
'Challenges running into each other': London’s mayor looks for support from provincial budget
They are intersecting issues that could bring tremendous opportunities, but that are also putting significant pressures on the city, with London growing at a rate never seen before.
Barrie
-
Cause of fire at Nottawasaga Inn under investigation
Fire crews were called to the Nottawasaga Inn in Alliston Monday morning and arrived to find flames in a first floor conference room.
-
Orillia council votes on fireworks restriction
Orillia city councillors have finalized a bylaw that will now ban backyard fireworks in the city.
-
Residents of Dyconia Hotel dodge electricity cutoff in Wasaga Beach
Residents of the Dyconia Hotel in Wasaga Beach are breathing a sigh of relief as their fears of an imminent electricity cutoff were dispelled after the issue concerning the property's hydro bill was rectified.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight arrested in Timmins police standoff after 911 call
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
-
What should be the official bird of Sault Ste. Marie?
Sault Ste. Marie hasn't quite "gone to the birds" but it is looking to become a "bird-friendly city."
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
-
Senators owner announces $2M donation to children's hospices in Ottawa, Gatineau
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has announced a major donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
Toronto
-
Body found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: police
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
-
Homicide unit investigating after 2 people found dead inside house in St. Catharines
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in St. Catharines on Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Bill 96 could lead to 'disappearance of popular products': International Trademark Association
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
-
No relief in sight as more than half a million Quebecers waiting for family doctor
More than half a million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor but it appears reinforcements are not on their way.
-
Head coach Martin St. Louis returning to Canadiens bench after personal leave
Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is returning to the NHL team's bench for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Winnipeg
-
'Smacks of desperation': Donated baby formula being resold online
Harvest Manitoba is sounding the alarm over concerns baby formula the non-profit donated to those in need is being resold online.
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
Edmonton
-
Bridges named for fallen Edmonton police officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
Two bridges on Anthony Henday Drive have been named in honour of a pair of Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty a year ago.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
-
Impaired driving charges laid in crash that injured child
Edmonton police are looking for dash camera footage of a serious crash that happened in Mill Woods around 9:45 Sunday night.
Calgary
-
Homicide unit investigating after man dies in Shawnessy hotel: police
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a hotel in Shawnessy on Monday afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired.
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Regina
-
MRI project for St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan receives green light
The Government of Saskatchewan has given the "green light" to establish MRI services in Estevan. The decision comes after the province turned down a multi-million dollar private donation intended for the service late last year.
-
Sask. Grade 12s who lost grad in 2020 fear deja vu reality
With ongoing job action by Saskatchewan teachers and no end in sight to a contract dispute with the provincial government, some high school students in the province are worried graduation ceremonies could be cancelled.
-
Careless smoking determined as cause of fatal Regina house fire
Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) have determined that the careless use of smoker's material led to a fire that killed one person over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Over-height truck strikes pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park
An over-height truck struck a pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park on Monday, prompting an investigation by Vancouver city staff.
-
Man found dead 15 days after 'attempted wellness check' by RCMP in Coquitlam; IIO called in
A man was found dead in his Coquitlam home 15 days after officers were sent to the residence to check on his well-being, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
B.C. warns of 'identical' government payment website made by 'malicious actors'
The British Columbia government is warning people about a scam involving its PayBC website, where an “identical fake website” is collecting personal and credit card information.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
No foul play suspected after missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP
An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
Coast Guard removes, dismantles vessel in Nova Scotia
The Canadian Coast Guard has removed, dismantled, and recycled a vessel moored near Marie Joseph, N.S., for seven years.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.