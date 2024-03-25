Parks Canada signs agreement with Caldwell First Nation to explore 'shared governance' of Windsor, Ont.’s proposed national urban park

Parks Canada has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Caldwell First Nation to explore "shared governance" of Windsor's proposed national urban park.

Caldwell called the signing of the MOU a "significant achievement" which gives members an opportunity to "have a voice in the protection and management of the cultural and natural heritage" of the urban park.

The proposed space would unite Ojibway Park in Windsor's west end with nearby green space to combine around 360 hectares of land into one national urban park.

The signing took place more than 60 kilometres away at Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ont.

"Caldwell First Nation inhabited this park. Our homes were burned out and we were asked to leave. So we did," said Caldwell First Nation Chief Mary Duckworth, referring to the Canadian government as "the settler people."

She added, "So they now have a decision to make. Do I go down this road the way I've been going or do I go down this road of shared responsibility...instead of going back to what's got us into a place where we're concerned about our environment?"

A memorandum of understanding establishes a public statement of cooperation between two parties but is not considered a legally-binding agreement.

Despite that, Caldwell said she has no concerns about the federal government pulling back on the goals outlined in the MOU: to explore opportunities for First Nation-led conservation, park operations and wildlife management.

"I don’t have any worries about that at all. We've spent two years talking about what it could look like and what needs to happen on both sides so I’m not even worried," she said.

Caroline Macintosh of Parks Canada added the federal government has established a "30 by 30" agenda to create 10 new national parks, 10 new marine conservation areas and 15 new urban parks by 2030.

"As we work forward on all of those, we’re working in collaboration First Nations and Indigenous partners across the country," said Macintosh.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse said his private member's bill to legally establish the proposed urban park is still awaiting senate approval.

"Hopefully, we'll have more specifics in terms of timelines very soon," said Masse.

There is also no clear timeline on when Windsor's proposed national park will be designated.

"We've still got to work through a lot of details," said Macintosh. "Like the clearly-defined boundary of the park, the agreements with the municipality and the province, about how the existing lands will be managed as well."