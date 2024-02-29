WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pain Court man accused of falsifying employment records

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A 27-year-old man is facing fraud charges after police say he was falsifying employment records.

    In October 2019, Chatham-Kent police began a fraud investigation after receiving information the man was falsifying employment records.

    Through investigation, the investigating officer formed grounds to arrest and charge the man. After several unsuccessful attempts to locate him, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

    On Feb. 28, the man was arrested by OPP in Leamington.

    The 27-year-old Pain Court, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud under $5000, and five counts of falsifying employee records. He was released with conditions and a future court date of April 5, 2024.

