WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Owen Beck shines in debut as Spirit trounce Spitfires 11-3

    (Source: @SpiritHockey/X) (Source: @SpiritHockey/X)

    Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck went off for two goals and four assists in his Saginaw debut to help the Spirit trounce the Windsor Spitfires 11-3 on Wednesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

    Beck's six-point debut tied a single-game Spirit record.

    Saginaw, which hosts the Memorial Cup this spring, traded forward Aiden Young and three draft picks to the Peterborough Petes for Beck on Monday.

    The 19-year-old centre was drafted in the second round, 33rd overall, by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL draft and represented Canada at this year's and last year's world junior hockey championships.

    Defenceman Zayne Parekh produced three goals and two assists while winger Michael Misa had two goals and one helper for Saginaw (25-11-1).

    Hunter Haight had a goal and two assists, and Nic Sima, Matyas Sapovaliv and Sebastien Gervais also scored.

    Spirit netminder Andrew Oke stopped 18 shots.

    Ryan Abraham, with a goal and an assist, Noah Morneau and Anthony Cristoforo scored for Windsor (12-22-4).

    Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo saved 15 of 19 shots before Max Donoso took over and stopped 14 of 21. 

